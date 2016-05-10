CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Zayn Malik breaks the internet
The former One Direction star released his new single ‘Like I Would.'
A screengrab from Zayn Malik's latest music video 'Like I Would' which was released on May 10, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2016

Zayn Malik released his latest single 'Like I Would' with a futuristic music video that led to an Internet frenzy.

The video quickly became a global trending topic on social media platfoms within the hour it was released.

The video, directed by the highly acclaimed Director X, draws inspiration from the movie 'Tron' in terms of the theme while his fans suggested that Malik's styling is inspired from the character Robbie Reyes from the comic book 'Ghost Rider'.

The former One Direction star also changed his look like he did in his previous singles.

Fans are already sharing their cover videos of the song.

There was some humorous reactions to the video as well.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
