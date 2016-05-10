WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi air defence forces intercept missile from Yemen
Saudi-led military coalition intend to maintain truce although a ballistic missile was intercepted from Yemen.
Saudi air defence forces intercept missile from Yemen
Armed Yemeni tribesmen fire as they hold a position in the area of Sirwah, west of Marib city, on December 18, 2015 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2016

Saudi air defence forces, on Monday, intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen, but a Saudi-led military coalition will maintain a shaky truce despite this "serious escalation" by the Houthi militia, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen's Saudi-backed exile government are trying to reach a peace agreement in talks in Kuwait aimed at ending the year-long war and easing a humanitarian crisis in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country.

"The coalition announces that it will continue to maintain the cessation of hostilities," the coalition said, according to SPA, reiterating that it retained the right to respond as appropriate.

The statement gave no other details about the missile or the target, other than saying it was destroyed without causing any damage. Similar incidents have occurred periodically over the past months.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen a year ago mainly with air strikes in support of Yemeni forces.

It ended a previous ceasefire in January saying that its enemies had fired missiles targeting its border posts and shelled civilian areas where the Houthis were fighting pro-Saudi Yemeni forces.

The war has killed more than 6,200 people and displaced some 2.5 million others.

This tentative UN-backed ceasefire has been in place since last month to give the peace talks in Kuwait a chance at progress. Both sides have regularly accused each other of violations.

On Monday, representatives of the Yemeni government and Houthis met in Kuwait and a UN special envoy urged them to make more progress.

"There is no doubt that we are at a true crossroads. We are either moving towards peace or going back to square one," Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the special envoy, said in a statement.

"What I heard from both delegations is promising, but we shouldn't forget that the challenges are enormous and the gap between them is large," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us