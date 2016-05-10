WORLD
2 MIN READ
First black police chief takes helm in Ferguson
Ferguson swears in first black police chief two years after fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a white police officer.
First black police chief takes helm in Ferguson
Delrish Moss is sworn by Judge Donald McCullin at the Ferguson Community Centre. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2016

Ferguson now has its first black police chief.

Veteran officer Delrish Moss will lead the police force in the city that was rocked with protests two years ago after unarmed black teen Michael Brown was killed by a white police officer.

Brown's death had led to nationwide protests, increased support for the Black Lives Matter movement and brought race to the centre of the political discussion in the United States.

The officer who shot and killed Brown, Darren Wilson, was never charged.

A Department of Justice investigation found a widespread pattern of racial discrimination and multiple violations of citizens' constitutional rights by law enforcement officials in the city.

Ferguson is now required to reform its police department and courts.

Moss pledged to bring more diversity to the department.

The population in Ferguson is two-thirds African-American but its police departments' 54-member staff is overwhelmingly white.

Moss spent his entire 32-year career with Miami police. He was planning to retire in September, but he said something about the city drove him to take on a new challenge.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us