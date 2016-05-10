WORLD
4 MIN READ
US govt & NC escalate legal fight over transgender law
US Justice Department and North Carolina sue each other over law limiting public bathroom access for transgender people, trading accusations of violating civil rights and government overreach.
US govt & NC escalate legal fight over transgender law
In this Aug. 23, 2007, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to a gender-neutral restroom at the University of Vermont in Burlington. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 10, 2016

A fight erupted between the Obama administration and North Carolina after the state passed a law that limits public bathroom access for transgender people.

US Justice Department asked a federal court in North Carolina on Monday to declare that the law is violating the 1964 Civil Rights Act and order it to stop enforcing the ban.

Five days ago, the department sent a letter to North Carolina's Republican governor, Pat McCrory and other officials demanding the abandonment of the law that was approved in March.

However, the Department's lawsuit came after McCrory sued the agency in a different federal court in North Carolina, accusing it of "baseless and blatant overreach."

The law, which is also known as House Bill 2 (HB2) requires people to use public restrooms corresponding to their biological sex, not based on their gender identity.

According to the Justice Department's civil rights office, the act is discriminatory and violates civil rights.

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said "This action is about a great deal more than just bathrooms. This is about the dignity and respect we accord our fellow citizens and the laws that we, as a people and as a country, have enacted to protect them."

She added that the department "retains the option" of curtailing federal funding to the state if it does not back down.

"None of us can stand by when a state enters the business of legislating identity and insists that a person pretend to be something or someone that they are not," she said.

On the other hand, the state defends that the law does not discriminate against transgender people or treat them differently from non-transgenders.

Americans are also divided over how the restrooms should be used by transgenders.

According to a poll launched by Ipsos, 44 percent of the participants said that transgenders should use public restrooms according to their biological sex.

The 39 percent of poll participants said the public restrooms should be used based on the gender that people identify themselves.

North Carolina is the first US state that approved this kind of law.

However, Lynch said the Justice Department is monitoring other jurisdictions that have passed or considered laws similar to North Carolina's.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us