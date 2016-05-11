CULTURE
6 Muslim personalities who made a global impression in 2016
Here is a compilation of Muslim success stories in the first half of 2016.
Sadiq Khan, Labour Party candidate, speaks on the podium after winning the London mayoral elections, at City Hall in London, Saturday, May 7, 2016. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

Sadiq Khan, 45

In May 2016, Khan was elected as Mayor of London, making him the first actively affiliated Muslim to become mayor of a major Western capital.

Riyad Mahrez, 25

In April 2016, Leicester City's Algerian midfielder Mahrez won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award and was one of four Leicester players named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Nadiya Hussain, 31

Hussain made a cake for the Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday after she was crowned winner of the sixth series of BBC's 'The Great British Bake Off' last year.

Zayn Malik, 23

Malik released his latest single 'Like I Would' with a futuristic music video that led to an internet frenzy. The video became a global trending topic on social media platfoms within the hour it was released.

Shahrukh Khan, 50

Known as the 'King of Bollywood', Khan's worldwide fan base has now been estimated to surpass 3.5 billion. The globally famous actor has almost 20 million followers on each of his social media profiles.

Waleed Aly, 37

Media presenter Aly won the Gold Logie Award for Best Personality on Australian Television.

SOURCE:TRT World
