WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber strikes Yemeni military convoy
Suicide bomber rams car laden with explosives into a government convoy travelling in eastern Yemen, killing a senior commander along with seven others and wounding over a dozen.
Suicide bomber strikes Yemeni military convoy
At least 8 people were killed in a suicide bomber strikes military convoy in eastern Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

A suicide bomber killed at least eight people and wounded 17, including a senior commander, when he rammed a car laden with explosives into a government military convoy travelling in eastern Yemen on Wednesday, a security official said.

The official said that six soldiers and two civilians died in the attack near the city of al Qatan on the convoy of General Abdul Rahman al Halili, head of Yemen's First Military Region which is loyal to President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Halili, who was on his way to inspect Yemeni government forces when the attack took place, suffered medium injuries in the attack, the official added.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but militants from Al Qaeda and DAESH terrorists have repeatedly carried out attacks against Yemeni military and security forces in southern and eastern Yemen in recent months.

Hadi supporters, backed mainly by United Arab Emirates (UAE) forces in the Saudi-led coalition, drove Al Qaeda terrorists from the Hadramout provincial capital in a military offensive last month.

Militants have exploited a civil war pitting supporters of the Saudi-backed Hadi and the Iran-allied Houthis to extend their control over areas in southern and eastern Yemen and recruit followers.

The growing militant threat has spurred UN-sponsored peace talks between Hadi's government and the Houthis now underway in Kuwait.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us