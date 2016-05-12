POLITICS
2 MIN READ
WHO: Pollution responsible for 7M deaths annually
The World Health Organisation warns that pollution around the world is increasing and responsible for the death of seven million people around the world annually.
WHO: Pollution responsible for 7M deaths annually
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) is pictured in Geneva, Switzerland, March 22, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2016

Pollution in cities around the world has been increasing since the last global study on the issue was published two years ago, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday (May 11), estimating pollution was responsible for 7 million premature deaths annually.

WHO's Director for Public Health, Environmental and Social Determinants of Health Maria Neira said during a news briefing in Geneva that "This is obviously a major, major public health problem. And that is why we need to raise awareness; we need to increase the measures that are taken, and the countries need to move on monitoring air quality, but monitoring air quality for essentially taking action, and therefore reducing the very negative impact on the health of the people."

From a positive point of view, however, Neira insisted that more and more cities were reporting on air pollution and collecting data.

In 2014, when WHO published its last study, its database consisted of 1,600 cities. It now comprises 3,000 cities from 103 countries.

For this study, the World Health Organisation compared the levels of small and fine particles in 795 cities from 67 countries. The most polluted cities are still in India and in China, as WHO's previous study had found.

Neira added that the WHO didn't want to name the dirtiest cities, since many cities, probably the most polluted ones, were still being left out of the study, because they were not collecting data.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us