TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Blast kills four bomb makers in Turkey's South
Four bomb maker PKK terrorists were killed and 17 people were wounded in an explosion in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir
Blast kills four bomb makers in Turkey's South
Explosion hits central Diyarbakir in southeastern Turkey in May 12,2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2016

Four suspected bomb makers were killed and 17 people were wounded when an explosion ripped through a village in southern Turkey, security sources and the Interior Ministry said.

The blast occurred at about 10:30pm (1930 GMT) in the Sarikamis district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, as members of PKK terrorist organisation, loaded explosives onto a small truck, according to the Interior Ministry.

A photograph taken from a police helicopter and provided to reporters by the Interior Ministry showed what appeared to be a massive crater in a field caused by the explosion.

Electricity in Sarikamis had been cut just after the blast for a length of time, and homes near the blast site suffered damaged.

Two of the wounded were in critical condition, security sources said. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion as far away as Diyarbakir.

The blast followed a car bomb attack near a military facility earlier in the day in an Istanbul suburb that wounded seven people, and a car bombing in Diyarbakir on Tuesday that targeted police and killed three people.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings this year, including two deadly suicide attacks in Istanbul blamed on DAESH and two car bombings in the capital Ankara, which killed a total of 66 people and were claimed by PKK terrorists.

After the blast, security forces set up checkpoints at Sarikamis and searched vehicles entering and leaving the village.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us