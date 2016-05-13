Four suspected bomb makers were killed and 17 people were wounded when an explosion ripped through a village in southern Turkey, security sources and the Interior Ministry said.

The blast occurred at about 10:30pm (1930 GMT) in the Sarikamis district, about 25 km (15 miles) from the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, as members of PKK terrorist organisation, loaded explosives onto a small truck, according to the Interior Ministry.

A photograph taken from a police helicopter and provided to reporters by the Interior Ministry showed what appeared to be a massive crater in a field caused by the explosion.

Electricity in Sarikamis had been cut just after the blast for a length of time, and homes near the blast site suffered damaged.

Two of the wounded were in critical condition, security sources said. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion as far away as Diyarbakir.

The blast followed a car bomb attack near a military facility earlier in the day in an Istanbul suburb that wounded seven people, and a car bombing in Diyarbakir on Tuesday that targeted police and killed three people.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings this year, including two deadly suicide attacks in Istanbul blamed on DAESH and two car bombings in the capital Ankara, which killed a total of 66 people and were claimed by PKK terrorists.

After the blast, security forces set up checkpoints at Sarikamis and searched vehicles entering and leaving the village.