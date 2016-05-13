The 26th World Economic Forum on Africa is on its last day.

The three day event took place in Rwanda's capitalKigali for the first time.

The main theme of the summit is digital transformation which aims to prepare the continent for the digital era and promote online entrepreneurs.

Diversification of economies, tackling inequality and strengthening collaborations were among the topics discussed.

Leaders from 10 African countries, as well as intellectuals, innovators, scientists and journalists from all around the world attended the event.

Initiatives launched

Nigerian businessman Tony Elumelu pledged over $2 billion to support new energy projects for the continent.

The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) in partnership with an Indian-based agrochemical maker announced an initiative to help potato farmers keep their stock from rotting.

A cold storage facility will help farmers mitigate their losses.

Private equity firm The Abrajj Group, also announced a $500 million deal in the health care sector.