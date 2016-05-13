WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunmen open fire in northern Iraqi town
Three gunmen open fire on a cafe in northern Iraq, spraying machine gun fire from their cars for around 10 minutes before speeding off.
People gather at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 13, 2016

Three gunmen opened fire overnight on a cafe in northern Iraq where young men had gathered at the start of the weekend holiday, killing at least 12 and wounding 25, police and hospital sources said on Friday.

The assailants in the mainly Shiite town of Balad, 80 km (50 miles) north of Baghdad, sprayed machine gun fire from their cars for around 10 minutes before speeding off.

The area, which was nearly overrun by DAESH terrorists in 2014 and remains around 40 km from a frontline held by Shiite militias, is heavily secured.

The attackers passed three police checkpoints before reaching their target, said police sources who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Iraqi authorities have come under heightened criticism over security breaches that allowed suicide attackers to set off three bombs on Wednesday in Baghdad, killing at least 80 people in the bloodiest day in the capital so far this year.

The country is also facing a political crisis over a cabinet overhaul that has crippled government for weeks and threatens to undermine the US-backed war against DAESH, which still controls swathes of territory in the north and west which it seized in 2014.

SOURCE:TRT World
