WORLD
3 MIN READ
Guantanamo detainees may be allowed offshore guilty pleas
The Senate Armed Services Committee announced it included a provision that would allow Guantanamo Bay detainees to enter federal guilty pleas through teleconference in the 2017 fiscal year bill.
Guantanamo detainees may be allowed offshore guilty pleas
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

An annual bill provision that would allow Guantanamo Bay detainees to plead guilty to criminal charges in federal courts via video teleconference is being considered by the US Senate.

On Thursday, the Senate Armed Services Committee announced that it included the provision in the 2017 fiscal year bill. The provision, which now goes to the US Senate would authorise guilty pleas through video teleconference.

If passed, the provision would relatively ease congressional bans that block US President Barack Obama's efforts to close the controversial prison.

This version of the annual bill would largely extend existing provisions. However, it would also allow temporary detainee transfers to US soil for emergency medical treatment.

Existing congressional bans include prohibition of the use of funds for transferring Guantanamo detainees to the US for detention or trial in federal courts.

Due to congressional blockage, military commissions are the only mechanisms that can carry out legal proceedings in the prison.

The US president says "this type of use of military commissions should not set a precedent for the future," while pointing out that the best option for trying terrorism suspects is federal courts with their "outstanding record."

Human Rights Watch says military commissions "are mired in excessive secrecy, fail to adequately protect attorney-client privileged communications, and permit the introduction of coerced evidence."

Obama wants to make good on his long-time pledge to close the Guantanamo prison before the end of his presidency. However, since 2009, US Congress has been using its power over spending to block efforts to close Guantanamo.

There are now 80 prisoners left at the controversial military prison. Most have been held without charge or trial for more than a decade, drawing international condemnation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us