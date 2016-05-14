BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Pfizer bans use of its drugs in lethal injections
Pfizer joins a wave of companies restricting the supply of drugs that could be used to carryout capital punishment.
Pfizer bans use of its drugs in lethal injections
After Pfizer's move in banning drugs used for capital punishment, authorities will find it difficult to carry out the death penalty. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has banned use of its drugs in lethal injection, a move seen by many as a milestone in the movement against stopping the practice of capital punishment.

"We are enforcing a distribution restriction for specific products that have been part of, or considered by some states for, their lethal injection protocols," the New York-based drugmaker said on its website. "Pfizer strongly objects to the use of its products as lethal injections for capital punishment."

The move shuts off the last remaining easily-available source of drugs used in capital punishment, following similar actions by more than 20 US and European drug makers.

The list of products includes the powerful aesthetic propofol, the drug that caused the death of pop superstar Michael Jackson.

Pfizer's distribution restriction limits the sale of its seven products to a select group of wholesalers, distributors, and direct purchasers under the condition that they will not resell these products to correctional institutions for use in lethal injections, the company said.

Pfizer said it offers the products because they save or improve lives, and markets them solely for use as indicated in the product labelling.

Many states in the US have been finding it hard to find drugs to go ahead with the capital punishment, since the pharmaceutical companies, mostly European, restricted supplies.

Capital punishment debate & dislike of big pharma firms

As every major publication around the world picked up the news, a clear divide emerged on social media between those who support capital punishment and those who don't.

Guess work also started on how capital punishment will be carried out with a few wondering if firing squads would be called to do the job..

Many developing countries continue to use the hanging method to carry out the death penalty, despite a growing wave of criticism in the west against the practice.

While news media outlets were praising the move, people generally remain sceptical on the intentions of big pharmaceutical firms. The high price of drugs, which effects almost everyone in the world, seems to be a bigger problem than capital punishment by lethal injections.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us