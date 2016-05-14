WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Army continues to shell DAESH targets in Syria
The Turkish Army and the US-led coalition continue shelling and air strikes in northern parts of Aleppo.
Turkish Army continues to shell DAESH targets in Syria
Turkish Army continues to shell DAESH targets in Syria / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

In an ongoing campaign against DAESH terrorists, the Turkish Army and US-led coalition forces killed 45 terrorists in Syria's Aleppo, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

The Turkish military along with coalition forces carried out shelling and air strikes in northern parts of Aleppo.

DAESH terrorists, over the recent months, carried out several attacks on Kilis, a Turkish town that lies across the Syrian border, killing and wounding over a dosen people.

Turkish forces retaliated on many occasions with the help of howitzers and other military means, targeting DAESH-controlled territory in Syria and killing dozens of terrorists.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us