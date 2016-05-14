In an ongoing campaign against DAESH terrorists, the Turkish Army and US-led coalition forces killed 45 terrorists in Syria's Aleppo, Anadolu Agency reported on Saturday.

The Turkish military along with coalition forces carried out shelling and air strikes in northern parts of Aleppo.

DAESH terrorists, over the recent months, carried out several attacks on Kilis, a Turkish town that lies across the Syrian border, killing and wounding over a dosen people.

Turkish forces retaliated on many occasions with the help of howitzers and other military means, targeting DAESH-controlled territory in Syria and killing dozens of terrorists.