WORLD
2 MIN READ
Regime forces retake Deir Ezzor hospital from DAESH
Syrian regime forces retake the hospital from DAESH terrorist organization in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor.
Regime forces retake Deir Ezzor hospital from DAESH
People inspect damaged areas in Deir Ezzor, the 6th largest city in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

Syrian regime forces retook a hospital in Deir Ezzor after DAESH attacked it on Saturday following a dawn offensive by the terrorists on the besieged eastern Syrian city, a war monitor and state media said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria's five-year-long war, said DAESH had killed at least 35 members of the Syrian armed forces and detained some medical staff from the hospital.

The fighting in and around the hospital also killed at least 24 DAESH terrorists.

The Observatory said there were ongoing fierce clashes between regime forces and DAESH in the area of the attack.

DAESH controls most of Deir Ezzor province and has laid siege since March last year to the remaining regime-held areas in the city of the same name, which is close to Syria's eastern border with Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us