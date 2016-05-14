Syrian regime forces retook a hospital in Deir Ezzor after DAESH attacked it on Saturday following a dawn offensive by the terrorists on the besieged eastern Syrian city, a war monitor and state media said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria's five-year-long war, said DAESH had killed at least 35 members of the Syrian armed forces and detained some medical staff from the hospital.

The fighting in and around the hospital also killed at least 24 DAESH terrorists.

The Observatory said there were ongoing fierce clashes between regime forces and DAESH in the area of the attack.

DAESH controls most of Deir Ezzor province and has laid siege since March last year to the remaining regime-held areas in the city of the same name, which is close to Syria's eastern border with Iraq.