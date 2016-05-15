WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egyptian court jails 152 people over islands protest
Defence lawyer Ahmed Helmy says those sentenced will appeal as there is no evidence of guilt.
Egyptian court jails 152 people over islands protest
Egyptian protesters demonstrate in the capital, Cairo, on April 25, 2016, against the handing over of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2016

A court in Egypt sentenced 152 protesters to jail after they demonstrated last month against a decision to transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed in central Cairo on April 25 to quell protests against President Abdel Fattah al Sisi's decision to hand over Tiran and Sanafir islands.

More than 200 people are being tried in connection with the protests.

Of those sentenced on Saturday, 101 received five-year prison terms and 51 received two-year sentences, judicial sources and the state-owned al Ahram newspaper said.

The 152 protesters were convicted of breaking a law banning people from protesting without first notifying the interior ministry, the judicial sources said.

Defence lawyer Ahmed Helmy said they would appeal. "There is no evidence of guilt," he told Reuters.

The prosecution did not issue any formal statement on the verdicts.

In similar protests, on April 15, thousands of people had called for "the fall of the regime", a slogan from the 2011 uprisings which ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule and briefly brought the Muslim Brotherhood to power.

More than 100 people were detained at those protests, security officials said at the time. Most were later freed without charge, judicial sources said.

Saudi and Egyptian officials say the islands belong to the kingdom and were only under Egyptian control because Riyadh had asked Cairo in 1950 to protect them.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us