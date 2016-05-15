WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suicide bomber kills at least 25 in Yemeni city of Mukalla
DAESH suicide bomber kills at least 25 police candidates and injures 25 others at an attack on a police building in Yemeni city of Mukalla.
Suicide bomber kills at least 25 in Yemeni city of Mukalla
Yemenis standing at the site of a suicide bomb attack which struck a day before at a checkpoint of Yemeni loyalist forces in Shaab district, on Aden's western outskirts. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 15, 2016

At least 25 new recruits were killed and 25 others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a police compound in the southern Yemeni city of Mukalla on Sunday in an attack claimed by DAESH, medical and security sources said.

The victims were queuing up to register when the bomb went off, the sources said.

Today's attack is the second deadly blast in four days to hit the city, a hub for Al Qaeda before the militant group was driven out last month in an offensive by Yemeni troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Mukalla's security director Mubarak Al Awthaban survived the attack, he was at a nearby office when the suicide bomber struck the Fowa camp in the southern part of the city, security sources said.

Before being forced out, Al Qaeda militants took advantage of more than a year of war between the Iran-allied Houthis and supporters of the Saudi-backed President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi to carve out a mini-state stretching across much of the southern coast, including Mukalla.

Their militant rivals in Yemen's branch of DAESH have carried out a series of suicide attacks on all parties to Yemen's tangled conflict.

The growing DAESH threat has led the Houthis and the Yemeni government to embark on peace talks now underway in Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Arab countries intervened in the war in March 2015 in support of the government, which had been swept into exile by the Houthis.

The US military announced last week it had deployed a small number of personnel to Yemen to aid in the fight against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) its first troop presence in the country since the Houthi takeover.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us