Fenerbahce became 2015-16 Turkish Airlines Euroleague runners-up after losing to CSKA Moscow 101-96 in overtime in the final at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin late on Sunday.

The clash between the two ended 83-83 so the game went into overtime.

CSKA Moscow guard Nando De Colo was the top scorer of the match with 22 points. His teammate, Milos Teodosic, tallied 19 points for CSKA.

The Russian team's centre Kyle Hines scored 15 points.

Fenerbahce guard Bobby Dixon poured in 17 points. Fenerbahce forward Luigi Datome, centres Pero Antic and Ekpe Udoh scored 16 points each.