Six steps to protect your email
​Basic steps that can save you from hackers who trade in stolen online information.
Email accounts are routinely hacked but it is too late before people find out / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

Recently, a report appeared on major email breach that involved service providers like Russia's Mail.ru, Google, Yahoo and Microsoft.

We got in touch with two experts - Alex Holden, the founder and chief information security officer of Hold Security and Troy Hunt, an Australian online security advisor, to ask them about simple way to keep our email accounts safe.

Here is what they had to say:

1- Use a password manager. There are many applications that help secure account passwords.

2- Randomise passwords by using up to 30 characters.

3- Make sure your password is unique. Most of us have habit of keeping favorite passwords and we tend to use them for multiple accounts.

4-Learn about virtual security, our online information is like a virtual wallet.

5- Turn on multi-step authentication for accounts, it's better to receive a text message or email than to risk being hacked..

6- Be aware of the malicious links. Exercise common sense. Don't be lured by spam mails saying you have won a million dollar lottery.

SOURCE:TRT World
