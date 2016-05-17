BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Twitter might scrap photo & URLs from tweet limit
According to Bloomberg, photos and links will no longer affect the 140-character tweet limit.
Twitter might scrap photo & URLs from tweet limit
A man reads tweets on his phone in front of a displayed Twitter logo in Bordeaux, southwestern France, March 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

Twitter is considering to exclude photo and link URLs from its 140-character tweet limit.

A report by Bloomberg News quoted its source as saying the changes could take place in two weeks' time.

The move falls in line with Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey's tweet earlier this year:

Currently, adding a photo takes around 24 characters while adding an unshortened link takes up around 23 characters from the limit.

If these changes occur, it will allow users more characters to tweet with and also allow them to share more multimedia.

Reaction to the possible news has been welcomed:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us