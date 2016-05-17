POLITICS
Lydia Lucy shines with Black Eyed Peas
Singer Lydia Lucy stole the show with the Black Eyed Peas in London and could be replacing Fergie for the band's upcoming tour.
The photo is taken by ‏@LydiaLucy Twitter account on March 22, 2016. Lydia Lucy (L) with her coach Will.i.am. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

Fans of hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas welcomed Lydia Lucy, a finalist from talent show, The Voice, as the group's lead vocalist during a concert in London.

Lucy performed with the group during a special reunion at London's Royal Albert Hall.

This comes after previous lead vocalist Fergie backed out from the concert.

Will.i.am did however mention Fergie while on stage.

"We're missing someone and I love her but the show must go on."

But all eyes were on Lucy, as fans had nothing but praise for the young singer.

Reactions flowed onto social media showing how much fans loved Lucy:

The concert was a trial run for Lucy, who might become the band's newest member for their upcoming tour.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
