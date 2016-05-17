TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Thirteen PKK terror victims laid to rest after DNA tests
After forensic teams' identification, the 13 bodies of PKK terror victims, who died after terrorists blew up an explosive-laden truck on May 12, were buried in a mass funeral ceremony.
Thirteen PKK terror victims laid to rest after DNA tests
Photo shows funeral prayer held for 13 people, who lost their lives in explosion of bomb-laden truck, detonated by terrorist organisation PKK at Sur District, in Diyarbakir, Turkey on May 17, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

The identities of 13 people, who died in a bomb laden truck explosion, have been determined in Turkey's Diyarbakir, after forensic teams completed DNA tests.

The Diyarbakir prosecutors office had said in a statement on Monday that the bodies of the deceased would be released to family members soon.

The victims of the attacks were buried in a mass funeral, during which the residents of the village didn't let a member of opposition party HDP in to the condolence house and stopped him from speaking to the cameras.

On May 12, PKK terrorists blew up a truck that had up to 15 tonnes of explosives. 16 people died in the attack.

Only three bodies were identified initially, the others were initially unidentifiable due to the impact of the explosion.

According to local media, most of the victims were villagers attempting to stop PKK terrorists from operating in the area.

Witnesses of the incident said the people in the area confronted PKK terrorists and did not allow them to enter their village.

The terrorists then turned the vehicle around and tried to drive away, but they detonated the truck when they could not escape the villagers who were following them in their cars.

PKK terror organisation resumed its 30-year armed campaign and terror attacks on July 2015 after a nearly two year ceasefire, and killed over 430 Turkish security personnel since then. Around 5,500 PKK terrorists have been killed in counter-terrorism operations.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us