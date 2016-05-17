Foreign media outlets and some organisations have been invited to analyse US whistleblower Edward Snowden's full archive of secret documents.

News service The Intercept, which is known for reporting on classified information made public by Snowden, made the announcement on Monday.

The move would lead to further disclosures from the documents which details vast surveillance programs by US government intelligence agency (NSA) and other agencies from around the world.

The Intercept founder Glenn Greenwald said, "From the start of our reporting on the archive, a major component of our approach has been to partner with foreign (and other American) media outlets rather than try to keep all the material for ourselves."

"We have collectively shared documents with more than two dozen media outlets, and teams of journalists in numerous countries have thus worked with and reported on Snowden documents."

Greenwald said an agreement was made with Snowden on explaining the rules to journalists who were invited to analyse the documents.

"There are still many documents of legitimate interest to the public that can and should be disclosed."

"There are also documents in the archive that we do not believe should be published because of the severe harm they would cause innocent people."

Guantanamo Leaks

On Monday, The Intercept released newsletters on NSA, including one that shows that the agency took part in the interrogation process of Guantanamo Bay prisoners.

The report said this is the first time NSA's role in the controversial military prison have been disclosed.

The documents showed the NSA had a liaison official "responsible for interfacing with the... interrogators on a daily basis in order to assess and exploit information sourced from detainees."