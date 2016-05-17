UN special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt expressed her concerns about the refugee crisis on Monday during a BBC event.

At the 'World On The Move Day' event, which focused on migration, Jolie Pitt said that responding to the crisis is a "duty that falls on all of us" as the refugee system is breaking down.

She urged all nations to work together on the crisis.

Jolie Pitt said she was disappointed with the way some politicians were handling the crisis as well as how they were discriminating against the origin of refugees.

"It has created the risk of a race to the bottom, with countries competing to be the toughest in the hope of protecting themselves whatever the cost or challenge to their neighbours, and despite their international responsibilities."

She added that although all eyes were on Europe, the crisis is a global issue in need of a global response.

"We in the West are neither at the centre of the refugee crisis, nor, for the most part, the ones making the greatest sacrifice."

More than 60 million people are currently displaced around the world which has been the highest number over the last 70 years.

"This tells us something deeply worrying about the peace and security of the world. The average time a person will be displaced is now nearly 20 years."

In an interview with the BBC after the event, Jolie Pitt said all countries which are able to help refugees should do so.

She also discussed the situation in Libya and about traffickers who profit from smuggling refugees.