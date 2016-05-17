WORLD
3 MIN READ
Angelina Jolie Pitt: Refugee crisis a global issue
In an interview with BBC, Angelina Jolie Pitt said all countries which are able to help refugees should do so.
Angelina Jolie Pitt: Refugee crisis a global issue
UNHRC's Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie Pitt (C) visiting refugees during her visit to the port of Piraeus on May 16, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

UN special envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt expressed her concerns about the refugee crisis on Monday during a BBC event.

At the 'World On The Move Day' event, which focused on migration, Jolie Pitt said that responding to the crisis is a "duty that falls on all of us" as the refugee system is breaking down.

She urged all nations to work together on the crisis.

Jolie Pitt said she was disappointed with the way some politicians were handling the crisis as well as how they were discriminating against the origin of refugees.

"It has created the risk of a race to the bottom, with countries competing to be the toughest in the hope of protecting themselves whatever the cost or challenge to their neighbours, and despite their international responsibilities."

She added that although all eyes were on Europe, the crisis is a global issue in need of a global response.

"We in the West are neither at the centre of the refugee crisis, nor, for the most part, the ones making the greatest sacrifice."

More than 60 million people are currently displaced around the world which has been the highest number over the last 70 years.

"This tells us something deeply worrying about the peace and security of the world. The average time a person will be displaced is now nearly 20 years."

In an interview with the BBC after the event, Jolie Pitt said all countries which are able to help refugees should do so.

She also discussed the situation in Libya and about traffickers who profit from smuggling refugees.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us