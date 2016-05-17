Republican presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed again on Tuesday that he is worth "in excess of $10 billion" -- more than twice the level of independent estimates.

The New York real estate tycoon said he filed his personal financial disclosure (PFD) form with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), a step every White House aspirant must take to qualify as a candidate.

The FEC has yet to release the document but is expected to do so within 30 days.

The Trump campaign said his net worth has increased since his last PFD was filed last July and is now "in excess of $10 billion."

"I filed my PFD, which I am proud to say is the largest in the history of the FEC," Trump declared in the statement.

"I have built an incredible company and have accumulated one of the greatest portfolios of real estate assets, many of which are considered to be among the finest and most iconic properties in the world," he added.

"This is the kind of thinking the country needs."

The campaign said Trump's revenues increased by some $190 million, and that as reported in his latest statement, Trump's income stood in excess of $557 million, excluding dividends, interest, capital gains, rents and royalties.

In July, one month after he launched what has amounted to a remarkable presidential bid, Trump's FEC disclosure said he held positions with more than 500 companies and organisations, and had 168 different assets and sources of income.

The form showed he claimed $362 million in income in 2014.

Researchers for the magazine Forbes argued last year that Trump is worth no more than $4 billion, pointing out that he lost a string of business deals after offending millions by calling Mexicans rapists and drug traffickers.

Trump's personal financial disclosure is not a release of tax returns.

Most presidential candidates have released their tax returns as a traditional step in their campaign but Trump has not, citing an ongoing audit of his finances.

On Friday when pressed by ABC about his tax rate, Trump said it was "none of your business," but added that he would release his returns when the audit was complete.

His refusal has prompted criticism from Democrats, as well as prominent Republicans including 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who has warned that Trump might be hiding a "bombshell" in his tax returns.