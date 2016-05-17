POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Bolt undergoes hamstring injury treatment after first win
Bolt is being treated in Munich after he suffered a hamstring injury in first win of the season.
Bolt undergoes hamstring injury treatment after first win
A picture of Usain Bolt from his Facebook page. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, who suffered a hamstring injury in his first race of the season, is getting treatment in Germany. He is scheduled to compete at Friday's meet in the Czech Republic.

The hamstring injury is unlikely to prevent Bolt from competing at Friday's meet in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, Bolt's coach Glen Mills said.

Bolt has got "slight discomfort" following his 100 metres victory in Saturday's Cayman Invitational. He is scheduled to run the 100m at the Golden Spike IAAF World Challenge in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Friday.

Bolt is being treated by Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt who has been working with him for much of the past decade.

Bolt is targeting an Olympic three-peat at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics in August. He will be defending his 100, 200 and 4x100 relay world records.

"I think he has a slight discomfort in his hamstring, so he didn't bother push it after that, but he'll be alright," Mills told a local radio station. "He's in Germany as we speak and the doctors say he will be fine."

Bolt told reporters that he was a bit rusty but would be ready for Jamaica's Olympic trials taking place from June 30 to July 3 in Kingston.

"If you saw the race, you could see he was grimacing a bit," said Mills. "(I) didn't think he was under any pressure, but he was just grimacing because he wanted to really push it, but he was just grimacing that he couldn't get the chance to do so."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us