All hell broke loose again in the South African Parliament on Tuesday as Economic Freedom Fighter MPs were violently evicted from the National Assembly Chambers.

They were preventing President Jacob Zuma from answering questions relating to the Nkandla corruption scandal.

It was the most violent eviction of MPs from the house so far. Tear gas was also used later to disband EFF members after they used fire extinguishers to prevent officers from removing them from the area.

Video by SABC Digital News.