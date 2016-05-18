POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Is Apple's iOS 9.3.2 harming your iPad?
iOs users are disappointed after company's new update seems to be problematic.
Is Apple's iOS 9.3.2 harming your iPad?
Is Apple's iOS 9.3.2 harming your iPad? / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

Apple launched its iOS 9.3.2 as a tool to fix bugs and improve the security of iPhones and iPads it also lets users use the Low Power mode and Night Shift mode.

However, after the product was introduced, several users came across technical problems resulting in angry complains regarding the update's disfunction.

iOS 9.3.2 works on the iPhone 4S or later, iPad 2 or later, iPad mini or later, iPad Pro and 5th generation iPod touch or later.

The biggest flaw occurs on iPad Pro 9.7. After the user upgrades, an ‘Error 56' comes up with no possibility of rebooting the device while it asks users to connect to iTunes.

According to Apple's support website, 'Error 56' is referred to as a hardware issue.

Thus, the source of the problem is still not known which makes it preferable for users to skip upgrading their software as it does not offer new features.

Apple is yet to announce if they will launch a new version of the update or an emergency fix.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us