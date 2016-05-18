POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Sevilla wins Europa League for third consecutive year
Sevilla beat Liverpool to become first team ever to win Europa League for three years in a row.
Sevilla wins Europa League for third consecutive year
Sevilla's Jose Antonio Reyes lifts the trophy as they celebrate after the game / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2016

Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday and won the trophy for the third season in a row.

Liverpool dominated the early stages and went ahead through an exquisite goal by England's striker Daniel Sturridge in the first half.

Sevilla clung on until halftime and hit back dramatically when Kevin Gameiro turned in Mariano Perreira's cross less than one minute after the re-start.

Coke fired Sevilla ahead and added a controversial third after the linesman initially raised his flag for offside, only for referee Jonas Eriksson to award the goal following a lengthy consultation.

"This is our competition. We did an amazing second half. I am so proud of our team mates, the supporters. It was an amazing night," Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico said after his team secured a place in next season's Champions League.

"Liverpool were really good in the first half. The manager said we had to change our game, to believe. We did what he said. In the second half Liverpool didn't have any chances," he added.

"We have showed throughout the competition that we are good enough to win it, but we didn't on the night that mattered most," Liverpool captain James Milner said.

Liverpool will not now play in a European competition next season. Europa League winners get the right to compete in Champions League next season.

"Massive blow for a club of our stature. We have been in two finals this season but not managed to get over the line," Milner said, referring to Liverpool's League Cup final loss to Manchester City on penalties.

"We were ready for the second half but gave away a sloppy goal and never really got back in the game," Milner said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us