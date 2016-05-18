Sevilla beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final on Wednesday and won the trophy for the third season in a row.

Liverpool dominated the early stages and went ahead through an exquisite goal by England's striker Daniel Sturridge in the first half.

Sevilla clung on until halftime and hit back dramatically when Kevin Gameiro turned in Mariano Perreira's cross less than one minute after the re-start.

Coke fired Sevilla ahead and added a controversial third after the linesman initially raised his flag for offside, only for referee Jonas Eriksson to award the goal following a lengthy consultation.

"This is our competition. We did an amazing second half. I am so proud of our team mates, the supporters. It was an amazing night," Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico said after his team secured a place in next season's Champions League.

"Liverpool were really good in the first half. The manager said we had to change our game, to believe. We did what he said. In the second half Liverpool didn't have any chances," he added.

"We have showed throughout the competition that we are good enough to win it, but we didn't on the night that mattered most," Liverpool captain James Milner said.

Liverpool will not now play in a European competition next season. Europa League winners get the right to compete in Champions League next season.

"Massive blow for a club of our stature. We have been in two finals this season but not managed to get over the line," Milner said, referring to Liverpool's League Cup final loss to Manchester City on penalties.

"We were ready for the second half but gave away a sloppy goal and never really got back in the game," Milner said.