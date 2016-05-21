WORLD
3 MIN READ
Republicans seek Obama impeachment over bathroom rule
Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma have called for the impeachment of President Barack Obama over a White House rule that schools must accommodate transgender students to use the restroom of their choice.
Republicans seek Obama impeachment over bathroom rule
The debate on whether transgenders can use washroom of their choice continues to divide politicians. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2016

The transgender bathroom debate in the US has taken another bizarre turn. Republican lawmakers in the state of Oklahoma have called for the impeachment of President Barack Obama over the White House recommendation that schools should accommodate transgender students.

The Obama administration told US public schools last week that transgender students must be allowed to use the restrooms of their choice, and this upset the Republicans.

Legal experts told local media outlets that the impeachment call made on Thursday is on shaky ground.

Troy Stevenson, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma, an LGBT advocacy group said the measure promoted fear-mongering and was out of place

"In a time when our state is facing an unprecedented economic crisis, our lawmakers should be focused on righting the ship rather than stigmatising transgender youth," he said in a statement.

The matter of transgenders using the bathroom of their liking has blown into a national issue, especially since North Carolina passed a law that forces transgenders to use restrooms according to their sex at birth.

Nationally, the issue has led to a widespread backlash against that state with celebrities like Bruce Springsteen cancelling shows there and others calling for boycott.

Conservative politicians have given voice to public fear of assaulting women in order to gather support against the freedom of transgenders to choose which restroom they will use to relieve themselves, adding that men could disguise themselves as a transgender individual to enter female restrooms.

But the lawmakers in the socially conservative Oklahoma state have gone a step further.

They took up another measure on Friday that would allow students to claim a religious right to have separate but equal bathrooms and changing facilities to segregate them from transgender students.

That bill could force schools into costly construction. The move has comes at a time when lawmakers have significantly cut education funding to plug a $1.3 billion state budget shortfall.

The Oklahoma bill would allow for segregation at school restrooms, athletic changing facilities and showers if a request is made to accommodate religious beliefs.

But, Governor Mary Fallin vetoed the bill because it would not withstand a criminal constitutional legal challenge, her office said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us