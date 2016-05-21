POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tarantulas cause panic on flight to Canada
Two tarantulas escaped from a passenger's bag on an Air Transat flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to Montreal, Canada, causing panic on the flight.
Tarantulas cause panic on flight to Canada
Tarantulas cause panic on flight to Canada / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 21, 2016

The Air Transat flight from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, to Montreal, Canada had an unexpected turnout when two tarantulas escaped from a passenger's bag, causing panic amongst passengers.

Passengers were standing on their seats while flight attendants advised them to cover their ankles.

"I was wearing a skirt and a spider crawled up my leg," Catherine Moreau of Québec told Radio-Canada. "It was during the meal. My husband managed to catch the spider in a plastic container, but it wriggled its legs out. My daughter was crying, she was in shock."

The passenger said that the flight attendants could not assist any further, although they did everything they could, as they were also extremely panicky.

"They gave first aid to the person who said that a spider climbed his legs," said Julie Roberts, vice president of Air Transat's flight attendant union.

One of the spiders was caught towards the end of the flight and the other following landing.

Entomologist Étienne Normandin told Radio-Canada that the spiders were Phormictopus Cancerides, a species that can be easily found at the Dominican Republic.

The expert said those kind of spiders are considered aggressive, but their venom is not very powerful.

"It's a species that is often sold," he said.

A spokesperson on behalf of the Air Transat said that it was an "extraordinary and isolated event."

"Passengers who have seen the spiders [we have no confirmation of the species] were certainly surprised, but according to our flight report, they reacted calmly."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us