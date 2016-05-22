WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 60,000 inmates have died in Syrian regime prisons
Torture and inhumane conditions such as a lack of food and inadequate facilities are cited as the main reasons for the deaths of over 60,000 inmates in Syrian regime prisons.
Over 60,000 inmates have died in Syrian regime prisons
Damascus central prison. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 22, 2016

At least 60,000 people have died in prisons run by the Syrian regime over the past five years.

They were tortured during custody and the regime didn't provide them facilities as per prison manual. These inmates were forced to live in poor conditions where even food was denied as punishment, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights – a group monitoring the conflict in Syria – reported on Saturday.

"Since March 2011, at least 60,000 people lost their lives to torture or to horrible conditions, notably the lack of medication or food, in regime detention centres," the head of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, stated.

According to Rahman, regime forces have arrested a total of 500,000 people since the conflict in the country erupted in 2011. While some have been released and others have died, the whereabouts of thousands of detainees remains unknown.

The infamous military-run Saydnaya prison as well as detention centres run by Syria's notorious air force intelligence and state security forces are where the highest number of deaths were recorded.

The SOHR says it has also compiled a list of 14,456 names – including 110 children – who have died in regime detention centres.

Rights groups have accused the regime of systematically using torture and inhumane practices in these centres.

A UN probe earlier this year also accused the Syrian regime of pursuing a policy of extermination in its jails.

Aside from deaths in regime detention centres, Abdel Rahman said that several thousand people have died while being held by rebels, the DAESH, a terrorist organisation and other groups involved in militancy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us