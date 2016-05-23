Zlatan Ibrahimovic has broken 37 club records since signing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2012. He announced on May 13 that he will not be renewing his contract at the end of the season.

In keeping with his over-the-top style, he told beIN Sports:

"I don't believe they can change the Eiffel Tower for my statue, even the people behind the club.

"But if they can, I will stay here – I promise you."

These are the 37 club records he set during his career in Paris:

All time

Most goals in all competitions: 156

Most goals at home in all competitions: 85

Most goals away in all competitions: 65

Most goals in Ligue 1: 113

Most goals at home in Ligue 1: 67

Most goals away in Ligue 1: 46

Most goals in European competitions 20

Most goals at home in European competitions: 10

Most goals away in European competitions : 10

In a season

Most goals in all competitions: 50

Most goals at home in all competitions: 28

Most goals away in all competitions: 20

Most goals on a neutral ground: 4

Most goals in Ligue 1: 38

Most goals away in Ligue 1: 17

Most goals in European competitions: 10

In a single game

Most goals in Ligue 1 (co-holder): 4

Most goals in European competitions : 4

Most assists in European competitions: 4

Multiplicty

Most braces scored in all competitions: 34

Most braces scored in Ligue 1: 26

Most braces scored in all competitions in a season: 12

Most braces scored in Ligue 1 in a season: 10

Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions: 8

Most hat-tricks scored in Ligue 1: 6 hat-tricks

Most hat-tricks scored in all competitions in a season (co-holder): 3

Most quadruples scored in all competitions: 2

Fastest hat-trick scored in Ligue 1: 10 minutes

Oldest player to score a hat-trick in all competitions: 34 years and 162 days

Frequency

Most games in all competitions with at least a goal scored: 100

Most games in Ligue 1 with at least a goal scored: 72

Most games in all competitions in a season with at least a goal scored: 34

Most games in Ligue 1 in a season with at least a goal scored (co-holder): 23

Free-kicks

Most free-kicks scored in all competitions: 8

Most free-kicks scored in Ligue 1: 7

Penalties