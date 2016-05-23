WORLD
2 MIN READ
Alexander Van der Bellen wins Austrian presidential election
The independent leftist beats far-right candidate Norbert Hofer in the Austrian presidential elections.
Alexander Van der Bellen wins Austrian presidential election
Presidential candidates Norbert Hofer of the Freedom Party (FPOe) and Alexander Van der Bellen (L) who is supported by the Greens party, take part in a TV debate after the Austrian presidential election in Vienna, Austria, May 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2016

Independent candidate Alexander Van der Bellen wins Austria's cliffhanger elections, although the far-right candidate Norbert Hofer had been leading with a narrow margin.

Sunday's presidential election was resolved by hundreds of thousands of postal ballots as the candidates were going head-to-head until the last minute.

Anti-immigration candidate Hofer conceded defeat after the elections results came in.

Via his Facebook page, Hofer said, "Of course I am sad today. I would have liked to take care of our wonderful country for you as president."

Austria's presidency is a largely ceremonial role but with important powers such as the ability to dismiss the cabinet.

Austria is a relatively prosperous country with low unemployment but it has been at the centre of a record influx of refugees from the Middle East and resentment towards the two centrist parties that have dominated politics since the end of World War Two has grown.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us