Baltimore cop cleared in Freddie Gray's death
Edward Nero was acquitted of all charges in the death of young African American man Freddie Gray, which sparked huge protests.
A heavy police presence surrounds a courthouse during the trial of police officer Edward Nero in connection with the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 23, 2016

Baltimore police officer Edward Nero was cleared on Monday of all charges in the 2015 death of young African American man Freddie Gray, an incident that triggered rioting and protests and fuelled the Black Lives Matter movement.

Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams, who heard the case in a bench trial, issued the verdict before a packed courtroom.

Nero, 30, had faced misdemeanor charges of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of misconduct in office.

There were no initial signs of rioting after the verdict but a group of protesters chased members of Nero's family into a parking garage, yelling, "No justice, no peace."

Nero had been charged with arresting Gray, 25, without justification in April 2015 and failing to secure him in a police van, where he suffered a fatal spine injury.

Williams said prosecutors had failed to prove their case.

During a reading of his decision, he said that Nero acted as a "similarly situated" officer would.

He said Nero's partner, Garrett Miller, had testified that Nero had not handcuffed Gray.

Gray's death a week after his arrest sparked huge riots in the majority African American city of 620,000 people.

The case helped stoke the Black Lives Matter movement and national debate over policing in minority communities.

Nero was among six officers charged in Gray's death and the second to go to trial.

The trial of the first officer to be tried, William Porter, ended in a hung jury in December.

Nero's lawyers had argued that Gray's arrest was justified and that the officer had little to do with it. He never touched Gray except when he tried to help him find an asthma inhaler and helped lift him into the van once he was shackled, they said.

The hashtag #FreddieGray began trending on Twitter after news of Nero's acquittal and human rights activists on Twitter expressed their disappointment.

SOURCE:TRT World
