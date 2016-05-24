WORLD
3 MIN READ
N Korea rejects Trump's proposal, rules out talks
North Korea sees US Republican candidate Trump's statement as nonsense and a ‘kind of propaganda or advertisement,' while ruling out any possibility of talks.
N Korea rejects Trump's proposal, rules out talks
A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) handout of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump posing for a photo after an interview / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2016

A North Korean senior diplomat has rejected US presidential candidate front runner Donald Trump's bizarre offer to negotiate with the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, over the disputed nuclear proliferation.

North Korea's Ambassador, So Se-pyong, to the UN in Geneva said on Monday that Trumps proposal to meet Kim is a "kind of propaganda or advertisement" in his election race.

During media coverage, last week, in New York, Trump indicated a flexibility in his country's stance towards North Korea.

Trump stated that he is willing to talk to the North Korean leader to stop Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Ambassador So said, "It is up to the decision of my Supreme Leader whether he decides to meet or not, but I think his [Trump's] idea or talk is nonsense."

Apparently, his statement was a well thought response to the US from Kim's administration.

So made his statement upon returning from the ruling party's - Democratic People's Republic of Korea – first congress in 36 years, which indicated that he consulted with leaders at the event.

So: "It's for utilisation of the presidential election, that's all."

"A kind of a propaganda or advertisement." "This is useless, just a gesture for the presidential election."

He went on to add, "There is no meaning, no sincerity."

The ambassador also recalled, as a candidate, President Obama also made unfulfilled campaign promises in order to meet the leader of the DPRK.

North Korea had conducted a fourth nuclear test in January and launched a long-range rocket in February followed by international sanctions.

"As a responsible nuclear state ... we will never use them first," So said. "If the United States use[s] their nuclear weapons first, then we have to use also that one."

"If the United States gives up their hostile policies and changes their attitude, then we also [can] have relations as a normal country," he concluded.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us