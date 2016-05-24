It's common knowledge that Daniel Craig is no longer interested in filming another James Bond movie. Rumours have it that he has turned down a $100 million offer for the next film, which has everyone speculating on who will next protect Britain on behalf of Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Tom Hiddleston, who starred as a spy in The Night Manager, is the top contender to replace Daniel Craig. Other noteworthy contenders are Idris Elba, Damien Lewis and Gillian Anderson.

Gillian Anderson is famous for her roles as Dana Scully in The X-Files and The Fall's Superintendent Stella Gibson. She has tweeted that she would be interested in the role of 007.

She also thanked an unknown fan for the mock poster shown above.

Is the world ready for a "Jane" Bond? How would she fit into a role of a sexist character who loves luxury cars, gadgets and high end suits?

Fans on twitter didn't mind.

However, she faces tough competition from the firm favourite of betting agencies, Tom Hiddleston, who has already met with the last film's director, Sam Mendes.

And how will the film industry approach the idea of a female actor taking centre stage in one of the longest running film series?

Recently, House of Cards co-star Robin Wright revealed that she demanded equal pay for equal work when she discovered her colleague Kevin Spacey was earning more than her.

Actress Geena Davis is also fighting for more female representation in Hollywood. She recently launched the Geena Davis Foundation On Gender In Media, which has conducted numerous studies into gender representations within the media.

The most recent study found that males outnumber females three to one in family films. In an interview conducted with Vulture, she is quoted to have said, "The easiest and quickest way to solve this is to change male characters to female."