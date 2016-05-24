The world's first Humanitarian Summit ended on Tuesday with a closing press conference by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two-day summit, which was held in Istanbul, focused on finding a solution on the humanitarian crisis that's affecting the world, which Ban described as the worst the world has seen since World War Two.

In a joint press conference with Erdogan, Ban said, "It is a bit disappointing that some world leaders could not be here, especially those from the G7 countries."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was the only G7 leader to attend the summit.

During his closing remarks, Erdogan criticised the rest of the G7 block leaders who did not attend the summit.

He said he was "saddened" that the leaders of Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy, the United States and France failed to show up for the event.

According to the data by the summit organisation, 173 countries were represented in the summit with 55 of them being in the president or government chairman position.