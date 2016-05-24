The new chairman of Turkey's governing AK Party and incoming Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced the new cabinet of the 65th government on Tuesday following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's approval.

Here is the list of the 25-seat cabinet of Turkey's 65th government.

Eight names left out

Yildirim left out eight ministers in the new cabinet, including the Deputy PM Yalcin Akdogan and EU Affairs Minister and Chief Negotiator Volkan Bozkir.

Minister of Family and Social Policies Sema Ramazanoglu, Minister of Environment and Urban Planning Fatma Guldemet Sari, Minister of Economy Mustafa Elitas, Development Minister Cevdet Yilmaz, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mahir Unal, and Minister of Health Mehmet Muezzinoglu have also been excluded from the cabinet.

Five new faces

Yildirim announced five new members to the cabinet, all of whom will be ministers for the first time.

Veysi Kaynak, Mehmet Ozhaseki, Ahmet Arslan, Faruk Ozlu and Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya have been appointed.