In an exclusive interview with TRT World on the eve of the World Humanitarian Summit, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged the international community to demonstrate solidarity in tackling the refugee crisis.

The world was not facing a "crisis of numbers" but a "crisis of compassion," Ban said.

According to Ban, the global response in providing support to refugees and displaced people has been inconsistent. But he hopes the World Humanitarian Summit will act as a catalyst for change.