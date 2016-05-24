WORLD
Humanitarian crisis unmanageable: Ban Ki-moon
125 million people need daily assistance, says UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Ban Ki-moon hopes the World Humanitarian Summit will fix a broken system that has left 125 million people in need of aid. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2016

In an exclusive interview with TRT World on the eve of the World Humanitarian Summit, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged the international community to demonstrate solidarity in tackling the refugee crisis.

The world was not facing a "crisis of numbers" but a "crisis of compassion," Ban said.

According to Ban, the global response in providing support to refugees and displaced people has been inconsistent. But he hopes the World Humanitarian Summit will act as a catalyst for change.

