WORLD
3 MIN READ
Eurozone approves €10.3B bailout for Greece
Eurozone finance ministers have agreed to grant debt relief to Athens in line with recommendations from the IMF, and to release 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in a bailout package.
Eurozone approves €10.3B bailout for Greece
Dutch Finance Minister and President of the eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L) talks with Luxembourg's Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna (R) during a Eurogroup meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels on May 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2016

Eurozone finance ministers struck a significant deal with Greece on Wedensday that will enable the debt-stricken country to secure fresh loans worth 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) from its international creditors.

The deal was reached at a time when Greece is in need of cash to make a debt payment due in July. Athens owes its lenders over 300 billion euros – an amount just below two times its annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also stressed that easing Athens' huge debt burden was a condition for its continued participation in the bailout programme.

However, Germany has opposed making things easier for Greece, believing that offering debt relief would encourage other deeply indebted eurozone countries to reject austerity.

Following the talks, 19 eurozone finance ministers – who together form the "Eurogroup" – gave a green light to releasing 10.3 billion euros ($11.5 billion) in new funds for Greece in the wake of fiscal reforms adopted by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

What's seen as a bigger step forward is the eurozone's agreement to offer Athens phased debt relief starting in 2018. However, there won't be any immediate reduction in the amount that Greece must pay its creditors.

The deal was enough to encourage the International Monetary Fund to again join the eurozone in funding the Greek bailout.

Eurogroup chief and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, while addressing a press conference, said the ministers had achieved a "major breakthrough."

"This is an important moment in the long Greek programme, an important moment for all of us, since last summer when we had a major crisis of confidence between us," Dijsselbloem said.

Greece's creditors will pay a first 7.5 billion euro tranche in June and the rest in a series of later disbursements.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us