10 killed in suicide attack near Kabul
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirms in a tweet that an attack on Kabul which left 10 dead was carried out by a Taliban suicide bomber.
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack west of Kabul, in Afghanistan, May 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2016

At least 10 people were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday in a suicide bombing which struck a vehicle carrying court employees near the capital Kabul, the Interior Ministry said.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up... in Paghman district, killing 10 people and wounding four others," ministry spokesman Najib Danish said. The casualties include both court workers and civilians.

The vehicle belonged to the judiciary department in the neighbouring Maidan Wardak Province and was taking the workers there when it came under attack.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack within an hour after it took place in an email sent to media outlets.

Tuesday's attack came after the Taliban named its new leader following Mullah Akhtar Mansour's death in a US drone strike on Saturday.

The last major attack in Kabul was on April 19, when a massive bomb killed 64 people and wounded hundreds. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that attack.

The Taliban insurgency began shortly after the movement was ousted from power following the 2001 War in Afghanistan. Its forces are fighting against the Afghan Government, which was formerly led by President Hamid Karzai and is now led by President Ashraf Ghani.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
