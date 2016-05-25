WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hallucination outbreak hits Peruvian school
Students at a Peruvian school have been suffering seizures and claim to see hallucinations of a "tall man dressed in black" trying to kill them.
Hallucination outbreak hits Peruvian school
Students attend class at Sol Naciente public school on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 25, 2016

Contagious outbreaks are common in schools. Head lice, for example. But in the Elsa Perea Flores School in Tarapoto, northern Peru, a "contagious mass hysteria" has left locals baffled.

More than 80 children aged between 11 and 14 displayed terrifying symptoms such as fainting, vomiting, and delirium. They said they had the same hallucination of a tall man in black with a beard trying to kill them.

Local media reports say experts are struggling to explain the mysterious mass hysteria that has been occurring since last month, while locals are convinced it is an "epidemic of demonic possession" because the school was built over a "mafia cemetery."

Video footage recorded at the school purports to show students who are barely conscious and screaming, resembling scenes often depicted in Hollywood movies.

Priests carried out masses at student parents' request. Even exorcists were contacted to solve the issue. But authorities are yet to find a solution, or explanation.

"It was a tall man all dressed in black and with a big beard and it felt like he was trying to strangle me," a student was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"My friends say I was screaming desperately, but I don't remember much."

Doctor Antony Choy told national channel Panamericana TV: "We don't understand how this has kept on going on.

"We know it started on 29th April and now it is still happening. Now there are almost 80 pupils [still affected]."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us