A shooting at a venue in New York where Grammy-winning rapper T.I. was expected to perform resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man, police said. At least three other people were injured during the attack in Irving Plaza, with no arrests made so far.

According to 19-year-old Liv Hoffman, who was in the third-floor VIP lounge to the left of the stage at the time of the incident, an argument took place between two groups of people before the shooting.

"The girl next to me was shot point blank, and men picked her up and carried her out," she said.

"For two to three minutes we still heard firing, still heard shots, we were clutching each other making sure no one was getting hit."

Video shot inside the venue showed concertgoers rushing to exit Irving Plaza as a group of people tended to a person on the floor.

Manhattan Chief of Detectives William Aubry confirmed the death. The victim was shot in the stomach.

A 34-year-old man was in critical condition with a chest wound. A 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man with leg wounds were expected to survive.

Elijah Rodriguez, also in the VIP lounge, said T.I. was supposed to take the stage but "he never showed up."

"It was scary to deal with. When I got outside, like literally across the street, there were a few girls having, like, panic attacks. One girl thought she saw someone get shot in front of her," Rodriguez said.

Aubry confirmed the rapper was in the building and other singers Maino and Uncle Murda were on stage at the time of the shooting.