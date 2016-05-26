WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's remarks against immigrants put him in hot water
Donald Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants are starting to hurt him, as he takes to social media to denounce anti-Trump voices.
Trump's remarks against immigrants put him in hot water
Donald Trump (bottom L) watches as police remove a protester (R) as he holds a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016, Reuters. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2016

The Republican presidential candidate front-runner Donald Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants got him in trouble when some of the protesters clashed with his supporters at a campaign rally in Southern California.

Dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators took to the streets outside his rally, taunting his supporters for. Police arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control, arresting eight people.

Protesters picket outside the event site before Donald Trump begins a rally with supporters in Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 24, 2016.

A day before, hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators attempted to disrupt his rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Waving Mexican flags they tried to remove barricades and threw stones and bottles at police who responded with tear gas and pepper spray.

Many of the protesters were critical of Trump's positions on immigration. "The activists also carried signs such as "Stop Nazi Trump" and "Dump Trump."

Albuquerque police said they made arrests, both outside and inside the rally, where demonstrators continually interrupted Republican presidential candidate's speech.

The police department's Twitter feed said officers were treated for injuries caused by rocks thrown at them.

Many Hispanics also joined the protest in response to his remarks.

"Mexico is sending criminals and rapists to the US." Trump didn't stop here, he went on Twitter to further ridicule Hispanic population.

"While we recognise and respect the First Amendment rights of all individuals to express their viewpoints and protest peacefully, we will not tolerate violence or disobedience of the law during the upcoming rally in Anaheim," Anaheim Police Chief Raul Quezada said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us