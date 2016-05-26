Donald Trump has won enough delegates to become the US Republican party's presidential nominee, according to a delegate count on Thursday.

The minimum number of delegates required to clinch the Republican nomination is 1,237. Trump, however, surpasses the minimum by winning the support of 1,238 delegates.

Media reports say Trump has reached 1,238 delegates with the help of previously uncommitted delegates, who now support his candidacy.

With 303 delegates at stake in five state primaries on June 7, Trump will easily pad his total, thereby putting to rest concerns about the possibility of contention at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July.

Speaking at a news conference in Bismarck, North Dakota, Trump thanked the local delegates for their support.

"I was coming out of my building this morning and there was a big news flash that Donald Trump had won the nomination. And I said, ‘What happened.' I thought I had to wait a couple more weeks," Trump said.

"North Dakota, you brought us over the line folks. I will always remember that."

Trump, who for years delivered caustic commentary on the state of the nation from the sidelines but had never run for office, fought off 16 Republican contenders in the primaries.

In May he was dubbed the presumptive Republican nominee by the head of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus after his closest rival Ted Cruz suspended his campaign.

During his appearance in Bismarck, Trump unleashed a broadside attack on Hillary Clinton's position on energy, guns, the economy and international affairs. This marks a shift toward the general election with his likely Democratic opponent, who is locked in a divisive primary contest.

He reveled in the fact that he had clinched his party's nomination before Clinton, saying "Here I am watching Hillary fight and she can't close the deal," Trump said.

"We've had tremendous support from almost everybody."

A Democratic presidential candidate needs to secure 2,383 delegates to clinch the nomination.

Clinton, with 2,309 delegates, holds an enormous lead in the Democratic delegate count over her rival Bernie Sanders.

However, Sanders has promised to stay in the race until the last primary, which is scheduled to be held on June 7.