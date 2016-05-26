WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump secures enough delegates to clinch GOP nomination
Donald Trump secures republican presidential nomination fighting off 16 Republican contenders in the primary race.
Trump secures enough delegates to clinch GOP nomination
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives at a rally at the Anaheim Convention Center, Wednesday, May 25, 2016, in Anaheim, California. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 26, 2016

Donald Trump has won enough delegates to become the US Republican party's presidential nominee, according to a delegate count on Thursday.

The minimum number of delegates required to clinch the Republican nomination is 1,237. Trump, however, surpasses the minimum by winning the support of 1,238 delegates.

Media reports say Trump has reached 1,238 delegates with the help of previously uncommitted delegates, who now support his candidacy.

With 303 delegates at stake in five state primaries on June 7, Trump will easily pad his total, thereby putting to rest concerns about the possibility of contention at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July.

Speaking at a news conference in Bismarck, North Dakota, Trump thanked the local delegates for their support.

"I was coming out of my building this morning and there was a big news flash that Donald Trump had won the nomination. And I said, ‘What happened.' I thought I had to wait a couple more weeks," Trump said.

"North Dakota, you brought us over the line folks. I will always remember that."

Trump, who for years delivered caustic commentary on the state of the nation from the sidelines but had never run for office, fought off 16 Republican contenders in the primaries.

In May he was dubbed the presumptive Republican nominee by the head of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus after his closest rival Ted Cruz suspended his campaign.

During his appearance in Bismarck, Trump unleashed a broadside attack on Hillary Clinton's position on energy, guns, the economy and international affairs. This marks a shift toward the general election with his likely Democratic opponent, who is locked in a divisive primary contest.

He reveled in the fact that he had clinched his party's nomination before Clinton, saying "Here I am watching Hillary fight and she can't close the deal," Trump said.

"We've had tremendous support from almost everybody."

A Democratic presidential candidate needs to secure 2,383 delegates to clinch the nomination.

Clinton, with 2,309 delegates, holds an enormous lead in the Democratic delegate count over her rival Bernie Sanders.

However, Sanders has promised to stay in the race until the last primary, which is scheduled to be held on June 7.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us