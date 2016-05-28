Another clash between supporters and opponents of presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was witnessed at his rally on Friday.

This time around, Trump's rally took place in San Francisco, in which a large number of his supporters attended, ahead of the June 7 California primary. But it was not only his supporters who showed up to the rally. Anti-Trump protesters were also present outside the venue to make their voices heard.

Police in riot gear used pepper spray and shoved the protesters, most of whom only chanted anti-Trump slogans, away from the rally. Dozens of protesters were also taken into custody by the police.

It seems as though the outspoken leader's commitment to building a border wall to stop illegal immigrants from entering the US continues to draw the anger of those who stand against his controversial plans.

Delivering a speech later in San Diego, Trump lashed out at Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton and reiterated his pledge to erect what he called a ‘beautiful' wall along the Mexican border.

Donald Trump refused to debate with Bernie Sanders

Earlier, Donald Trump said he would not debate with Sanders, calling him a ‘second-place finisher'. It seems Trump backtracked from his earlier claim that he would 'love to' have that debate.

He said, "as much as I want to debate Bernie Sanders …I will wait to debate the first place finisher in the Democratic party."

The hashtag #ChickenTrump started to trend on Twitter shortly after Donald Trump's announcement which drew a variety of reactions on the social media site: