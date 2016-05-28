WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan slams US for its ''support'' of PYD
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams US for its 'support' of PYD and YPG groups, which are listed as terrorist organisations by Turkey, US and European Union.
Erdogan slams US for its ''support'' of PYD
Turkish president speaks out after row over US troops pictured wearing YPG insignia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2016

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the US on Saturday for its "support" of PKK terrorist group's Syrian wings, PYD and YPG.

"I condemn US support for PYD and YPG. This is not the promise that was given to us," Erdogan said during an opening ceremony for a new terminal at Diyarbakir Airport in eastern Turkey.

Erdogan said: "I believe that the politics must be done honestly. Thus, the friends who believe in us and the ones who stand with us in NATO should not and cannot send its own soldiers to Syria with YPG patches.''

He said, "The ones who say: 'We will continue to support the YPG, it is not the PKK',... you are on the wrong side".

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

While Turkey views the PYD and YPG as terrorist groups, Washington continues to support the YPG as an "effective partner" in the fight against DAESH.

His comdemnation came after Turkey expressed outrage at pictures showing members of US special forces in Syria wearing YPG insignia and patches.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called the incident "unacceptable" while accusing the US of "applying double standards" and "being two-faced."

Since July 2015, nearly 500 members of security forces, including troops, police officers and village guards have been martyred by the PKK.

Nearly 5,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
