CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Heard accuses Depp of physical, emotional abuse
Heard filed for divorce on Monday and on Friday she accused Depp of verbal, emotional and physical abuse in her court filing.
Heard accuses Depp of physical, emotional abuse
Desert Palm Achievement Award recipient actor Johnny Depp and wife actress Amber Heard pose at the 27th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California, January 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2016

The split between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is becoming increasingly dramatic after the divorce filing by the latter a few days ago.

Heard, 30, obtained a restraining order from the court on Friday.

She accused her husband Johnny Depp of verbal, emotional and physical abuse in her court filing. Only fifteen months ago the couple had exchanged their wedding vows in a high-profile event.

Her court filing states that Depp, 52, had been abusive throughout their marriage. It also contains pictures of Heard's bruised face.

The actress sported a bruise on her right cheek when she appeared before a Los Angeles Court. Her statement said the couple had an argument on Saturday night which led the angry husband to throw a cell phone at her face and smash other household objects in her apartment.

The court issued a temporary restraining order, binding Johnny Depp to keep a distance of at least of 100 yards from his wife. Depp was also ordered by the court to move somewhere else from their shared condominium in downtown Los Angeles.

The court has set June 17 to conduct a hearing on the order.

Johnny Depp's lawyer responded to the filing by saying that Heard 'is attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.'

Heard refused to say anything to the media as she made her way out of the court on Friday.

"Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life," a representative of Johnny Depp said on Thursday, according to People.

"Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us