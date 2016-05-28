The split between Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is becoming increasingly dramatic after the divorce filing by the latter a few days ago.

Heard, 30, obtained a restraining order from the court on Friday.

She accused her husband Johnny Depp of verbal, emotional and physical abuse in her court filing. Only fifteen months ago the couple had exchanged their wedding vows in a high-profile event.

Her court filing states that Depp, 52, had been abusive throughout their marriage. It also contains pictures of Heard's bruised face.

The actress sported a bruise on her right cheek when she appeared before a Los Angeles Court. Her statement said the couple had an argument on Saturday night which led the angry husband to throw a cell phone at her face and smash other household objects in her apartment.

The court issued a temporary restraining order, binding Johnny Depp to keep a distance of at least of 100 yards from his wife. Depp was also ordered by the court to move somewhere else from their shared condominium in downtown Los Angeles.

The court has set June 17 to conduct a hearing on the order.

Johnny Depp's lawyer responded to the filing by saying that Heard 'is attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.'

Heard refused to say anything to the media as she made her way out of the court on Friday.

"Given the brevity of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother, Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation and lies about his personal life," a representative of Johnny Depp said on Thursday, according to People.

"Hopefully the dissolution of this short marriage will be resolved quickly."