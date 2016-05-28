Real Madrid crushed its cross-city rival, Atletico Madrid, in a 5-3 penalty shootout in Milan, Italy, on Saturday night, winning the Champions League title for the record 11th time.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw between the two teams, following the 120 minute-long field play, which resulted in a penalty shootout. Cristiano Ronaldo's decisive spot kick during the penalties gave Real Madrid its victory. But Atletico's striker Juanfran missed his team's fourth kick.

In the fifteenth minute of the game, Sergio Ramos put Real Madrid in front with a goal.

Real Madrid was penalised for Pepe's foul on Atletico's Fernando Torres in the second half of the match. However, Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann missed the chance to tie the score, as he missed the penalty kick.

The tie locking goal was struck by Yannick Carrasco, 79 minutes into the game, and took the match to overtime.

The game went into a penalty shootout as the thirty minutes of overtime was not sufficient for a goal.

In the shootout, Real's Vazquez, Marcelo and Gareth Bale hit the spot for Real. Penalties by Atletico's Griezmann, Gabi and Niguez matched the score, 3-3.

"I knew I was going to score the winning penalty. I was confident. I asked coach Zidane to let me take the last penalty," stated Ronaldo, who won his third UEFA title.

This was the second game in which the two rivals from Madrid faced off in a Champions League Final.

The first match took place in 2014, when Real Madrid defeated Atletico 4–1 in overtime.

It's been five months since Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as Real Madrid's manager, making him the seventh man in history to win the Champions League as player and coach.

"I am very happy for everything we've achieved together. It's not easy at all. We've really worked hard, fought it out," Zidane said after the game.

"When you have players of this calibre, with this talent, you can achieve something big like we have tonight."

Real Madrid fans celebrated the team's victory over social media outlets.

Atletico's manager Simeone congratulated Real Madrid, saying that the "team that wins is always the best team. We need to continue working. I need to think things out on my part."

Barcelona, one of Real's great rivals, also congratulated the team for its victory.