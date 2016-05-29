POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Germans would not want Boateng as neighbour, politician says
German far right politician Gauland makes remarks implying football star Jerome Boateng is unwelcome in his country.
Germans would not want Boateng as neighbour, politician says
Bayern Munich's defender Jerome Boateng (R) comforts Guardiola. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2016

People would not want football star Jerome Boateng as their neighbour, Alexander Gauland – vice chair of anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany – said in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday.

Boateng was born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father.

"People find him good as a football player but they don't want a Boateng as their neighbour," Gauland told the Sunday edition of the newspaper.

The chair of Alternative for Germany, Frauke Petry, in comments to be published in Bild on Monday, said: "Mr Gauland cannot remember whether he made these comments.

"I would like to apologise to Mr Boateng anyway for the impression that was created."

Interior Minister Thomas de Maizier, in comments to Bild, said every German should be happy to have Boateng as their teammate, fellow citizen or neighbour.

Bayern Munich defender Boateng is a stalwart of Germany's national football team and is likely to feature in Germany's starting eleven at next month's European Championship, along with Turkish originated German winger Mesut Özil and other players with non-exclusively German backgrounds.

Disenchantment with chancellor Angela Merkel's welcoming stance towards refugees helped to propel the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany to strong results in regional elections this year.

Days earlier, supporters of German far right anti-Islam group PEGIDA criticised a confectioner's decision to print images of non-white soccer players on its chocolate bars instead of the usual picture of a blond-haired, blue-eyed boy.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us